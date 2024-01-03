Can you drive with an expired license in Kansas or Missouri? Here’s what the law says

Now that a new year has arrived, you may want to check your driver’s license. Yours could expire in 2024.

Here’s what you need to know about the renewal process:

My driver’s license expired. What do I do?

Missouri

If your driver’s license is expired, you have six months to renew the license after the expiration date. The Missouri Department of Transportation calls this time a grace period.

If you renew it within the six-month grace period, you do not have to retest. If you do not renew your driver’s license, you must retake the written, vision, road sign recognition and skills tests at any examination station in Missouri.

You should not drive while your license is expired. You could end up paying a fine if a police officer pulls you over.

Kansas

You have one year to renew your expired license before you have to retake the vision, written, and driving exams, according to the Kansas Department of Revenue.

Like in Missouri, you may end up paying a fine if you are stopped by the police.

How do I renew my driver’s license?

Missouri

You will need to provide the following to renew your driver’s license in Missouri:

Proof of identity, like your current driver’s license or a passport

Date of lawful status, like your birth certificate or a passport

Proof of Social Security number

Proof of a Missouri residential address, like a utility bill or voter registration card

You will have to pay a fee to renew your license, and the fee depends on the type of license you are renewing. You can renew your license at any time during the year.

Missouri residents ages 21-69 are required to renew their licenses every six years, while residents 20 or younger and 70 or older must renew every three years.

Kansas

To renew your license in Kansas, you will need to provide the following:

Proof of identity

Social Security number

Proof of Kansas residency

Proof of your principal residence address. This is the “place where a person resides, has an intention to remain and intends to return following an absence,” according to Kansas statute 8-234.

You can renew your license at any time during the year, but it will cost you a renewal fee. The fee depends on the type of license you are renewing.

Kansas residents between the ages of 21 and 65 have to renew their licenses every six years, while residents younger than 21 and older than 65 have to renew every four years.