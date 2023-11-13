Drive-by leaves 1 person wounded in West Richland manufactured home park

An early morning drive-by shooting in a West Richland manufactured home park sent one person to the hospital, said police.

Someone opened fire on the 6400 block of Meyers Street in the Desert View Manufactured Home Community about 2:40 a.m., Commander Mitchell Coates told the Tri-City Herald.

Crime scene tape and a West Richland Police Department patrol car blocks the roadway at the scene of Monday’s early morning drive-by shooting.

One person was wounded but officials aren’t releasing information about who was hurt or how badly the person was injured.

They also aren’t saying if the person was outside or inside a home at the time.

Investigators were focusing their attention Monday morning on a single home at 6427 Meyers St., where a shattered window could be seen from the street.

Commenters on the West Richland Police Facebook page said neighbors reported hearing several shots fired.

