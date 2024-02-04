Drive Safe Hampton Roads names 2023 Hanna Award winners

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Each year, the John T. Hanna Awards for Excellence in Traffic

Safety is given to individuals and organizations who have displayed an extraordinary commitment to traffic safety in Hampton Roads.

The 33rd annual award recipients include a high school student, a lawyer, a mother, a fire department, several police officers, and a fleet driver.

These are the 2023 John T. Hanna Award Recipients:

Tammy McGee (President, Conner Gweedo Memorial Foundation) – Martin H. Schlosser Award for Traffic Safety Activism

Officer Shannon Velez (Chesapeake Police Department) – Impaired Driving Prevention

Master Police Officer Solomon D. Simmons, III (Virginia Beach Police Department) – Law Enforcement Initiatives

Brad Huffman (Senior Partner, Huffman & Huffman Brothers-in-Law) – Legal Initiatives

Lance Koontz (Student, Tabb High School) – Youth Traffic Safety

South Hill Volunteer Fire Department – Fire/Emergency Medical Services Initiatives

James Bunker (Fleet Driver, Local Newspaper Media) – Honorable Mention for Traffic Safety Awareness

Recipients are awarded are in the following categories: Traffic Safety Activism, Impaired Driving Prevention, Law Enforcement Initiatives, Legal Initiatives, Youth Traffic Safety, and Fire/Emergency Medical Services Initiatives.

