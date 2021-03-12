Drive Shack: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Drive Shack Inc. (DS) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $9.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $60.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $56.4 million, or 92 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $220 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.66. A year ago, they were trading at $1.46.

