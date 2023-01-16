Drive-by shooter empties shotgun at British funeral mourners; girls, 7 and 12, among six wounded

A seven-year-old girl was "seriously injured" by shotgun pellets fired from a black Toyota in London, UK, police have said.

A memorial service was being held at St. Aloysius Church in Euston for a young woman and her mother who both died from natural causes.

Police then believe a black Toyota drove past the service where, from an open window, a gunman fired multiple shotgun rounds into the crowd before driving off. Four women and two children were injured in the attack, with the youngest left in a life-threatening condition.

"Officers found multiple people with injuries caused by pellets from a shotgun," Superintendent Jack Rowlands said. "Four women, aged 21, 41, 48 and 54, were taken to central London hospitals. Thankfully their injuries were assessed as non-life threatening. The 48-year-old woman has sustained potentially life-changing injuries."

Metropolitan Police secure the scene after a drive by shooting wounded six including two children

"Two children were also injured. A 12-year-old girl sustained a leg injury. She was treated at hospital before being discharged yesterday afternoon. She is expected to make a full recovery," Rowlands said. "A seven-year-old girl was more seriously injured. She remains in hospital in a stable but life-threatening condition, and our thoughts are with her and her family."

"This is a deeply distressing incident and my thoughts are with those who were injured and their families," London Mayor Sadiq Khan added. "A police investigation is now under way and I am in close contact with the Met Police to determine what happened."

The shooting might have ties to the Colombian drug trade as the requiem mass was for Freisa Calderon, ex-wife of Carlos Arturo Sanchez-Coronado, a money launderer for a London drugs gang linked to the Cali cartel in Colombia.

Police announced early Monday that they have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the drive by shooting.