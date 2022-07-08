Drive-by shooter guns down man lighting sparkler on July Fourth, Washington cops say

A 19-year-old student lighting sparklers was shot in the head by a drive-by shooter in Washington, prosecutors said.

The man was standing in front of his house in Federal Way with the fireworks before 10 p.m. on July 4, King County prosecutors said in the charging documents.

A witness yelled at the cars driving by to slow down because children were around, prosecutors said.

A witness told Federal Way police he was lighting fireworks with the 19-year-old and their families when they let cars pass, police said in a probable cause statement.

In one of the cars, a man — later identified as Sir Antonio-Patrick Agee II, 19 — in the back-passenger seat pulled out a gun and fired it multiple times, police said. The witness told police he then saw the victim fall to the ground.

Another bullet traveled through a 12-year-old’s window, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital in extreme critical condition and was not expected to survive, police said.

Agee, who had gone to a July Fourth party before the shooting, was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault with bail set at $2 million.

He does not have any previous criminal convictions and his next court hearing is July 21.

Federal Way is 15 miles northeast of Tacoma.

