Drive-by shooter opens fire near Red Roof Inn, hitting woman and tour bus, NC cops say

A drive-by shooter opened fire outside a Red Roof Inn, striking a woman and damaging a tour bus, according to North Carolina police.

The shooter drove by the hotel at around 12:30 a.m. on August 5 and began shooting a group of people standing outside, according to a statement from the Fayetteville Police Department.

The hotel is off I-95 in southwest Fayetteville, in an area of nearly a dozen other hotels.

Fayetteville is about 60 miles south of Raleigh.

When officers arrived, they found more than 24 shell casings at the scene, the statement says. A woman with a gunshot wound to the leg was brought to a hospital.

Two vehicles, including a tour bus, and a nearby business were damaged by bullets.

Police do not believe that the woman who was shot was targeted, the statement says.

One person was shot dead at a Travelodge motel less than a mile away on the same street in Fayetteville on August 4, according to WTVD. Police do not believe the shootings are related.

No arrests have been made in connection with the drive-by shooting, and detectives are investigating, police said in a statement.

