Drive-by shooting and apartment shooting start a turbulent week for city of Anderson

City Police Investigators look around the area at East Market and Fant Street in Anderson where bullet shells lay on the ground, nearly 100 yards from Salem Street, Tuesday morning April 26. Two people were treated for injuries, believed to be linked to a drive-by shooting in Anderson on Monday evening April 25, 2022, said Assistant Anderson City Police Chief Nikki Carson.

The beginning of the week was marked with violence in the city of Anderson with several shootings leading to multiple injuries.

On Monday night around 7 p.m., East Market Street and Salem Street was the scene of a drive-by shooting where two people were treated for injuries.

One of the shooting victims is in intensive care and the other shooting victim is in a neurology unit, City of Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said.

Children were playing baseball or T-ball at a nearby field and they scrambled after hearing gunfire. The shooting happened to be in the same area as the game but was not targeted at them, Stewart said.

As investigators have begun searching for suspects, they're investigating one incident spanning across three different scenes, where shell cases were recovered along Salem Street and East Market Street, he said.

The incident was reported by an officer working security at the recreation center game, Stewart said.

"We still have security at all the recreation center games and increased patrol the last few nights," he said.

The shooting in Anderson took place around the same time a shooting in North Charleston interrupted a nearby youth league baseball game where no injuries were reported.

Friendship Court Apartments shooting involving two juveniles

Anderson police patrol the perimeter of a shooting while investigators collect evidence at the scene in the parking lot of Friendship Court Apartments in Anderson on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

On Tuesday night, investigators were collecting evidence at Friendship Court Apartments parking lot after a shooting involving two juveniles.

That shooting does not seem to be connected to the Monday night shooting, Stewart said. The shooting is believed to have involved one juvenile confronting another juvenile over theft, he said.

"I really believe these are isolated incidents and we've done a really good job this last year with violent crime and property thefts this year," Stewart said.

Stewart said he has been seeing weapons stolen from cars that were left unlocked, which can be a way for people including juveniles to get guns.

The City of Anderson Police Department has been tracking car break-ins since July and at least 30 weapons have been reported stolen from unlocked cars.

"Sometimes we're just our own worst enemy," Stewart said. "These kids that are roaming the street at night...are finding weapons because people's cars are unlocked."

Monday and Tuesday night's shootings remain under investigation by the city police department, and no suspects have been identified yet in Monday's drive-by shooting.

