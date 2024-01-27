Drive-by shooting arrest made, stolen vehicles recovered in Vancouver PD operation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stolen vehicle operation (SVO) conducted Friday by the Vancouver Police Department (VPD), in partnership with Clark County Sheriff’s Office, resulted in the arrest of a drive-by-shooting suspect, multiple stolen vehicle arrests and a response to an overdose emergency.

VPD reports officers began the operation by attempting to stop a stolen vehicle with three people inside. After a brief pursuit, the suspects left the stolen vehicle and fled on foot. But officers were eventually able to arrest the driver on charges of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Attempt to Elude, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance and an outstanding warrant. One of the passengers also had an outstanding warrant out of Oregon and was a suspect in a robbery out of Clark County, authorities say.

Officers then stopped a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting that occurred earlier that day in Vancouver. The driver and passengers were interviewed and the driver was arrested in connection to the drive-by shooting and an outstanding warrant. VPD said a later search of the vehicle recovered a suspected stolen handgun, several gun magazines and ammunition.

Ignition damage to a stolen vehicle recovered during an SVO conducted by Vancouver PD and Clark County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 26, 2024 (Courtesy: Vancouver PD)

The interior of a stolen vehicle recovered during an SVO conducted by Vancouver PD and Clark County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 26, 2024 (Courtesy: Vancouver PD)

A suspected stolen handgun, magazines and ammunition recovered during an SVO conducted by Vancouver PD and Clark County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 26, 2024 (Courtesy: Vancouver PD)

A traffic stop on I-205 during an SVO conducted by Vancouver PD and Clark County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 26, 2024 (Courtesy: Vancouver PD)

At another point in the operation, a Vancouver resident called police to report their vehicle was just stolen. Officers spotted the vehicle on its way into Portland. Portland police officers – who were conducting their own SVO at the time – were able to successfully stop the vehicle and take the driver into custody, authorities say.

Later on, officers report finding another occupied stolen vehicle in transit and were able to pin it, arresting the driver and passenger.

Detectives then quickly responded to a 911 call for an overdose medical emergency in the Vancouver Mall area. They arrived, administered naloxone to the affected person and began CPR until medical personnel arrived on scene. The person was then transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, authorities say.

According to VPD, this is their third SVO with assistance from CCSO and a total of four stolen vehicles were recovered.

VPD adds they will continue to conduct future SVO’s in an effort to reduce vehicle thefts and the crimes associated with stolen vehicles.

