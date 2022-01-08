Drive-by shooting in Bossier City leaves one injured

Shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, a shooting in the Barksdale Annex in Bossier City, wounded a 25-year-old man.

According to a representative of the Bossier City Police, the unidentified victim was driving a car on the 1400 block of Beverly Street near Barksdale Blvd, when the gunman, in another car, drove by shooting the man in the upper body.

The suspect fled in his car on Barksdale Blvd.

Bossier City Police and first responders arrive on the scene to a drive by shooting in Bossier City, on Friday, January 7, 2022.

The victim sustained one non-life threatening wound and was transported to LSU Health in Shreveport.

