Drive-by shooting captured by Ring cam, and 78-year-old was nearly shot, GA cops say

A bullet fired into a home during a drive-by shooting nearly struck a 78-year-old resident, missing her by inches, Georgia police say.

Footage from a Ring doorbell camera outside the woman’s home shows a car driving by and bullets being fired at the home in Griffin, about 43 miles south of Atlanta. The shooting happened at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, according to the Griffin Police Department.

Police published the video on their Facebook page and asked for the public’s help in identifying the car and its driver.

