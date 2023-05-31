Drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach leaves man dead

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Bellevue Avenue and South Nova Road at 1:48 p.m., dispatchers said.

The man was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries, said Daytona Beach police Sgt. Tim Ehrenkaufer.

Man killed in Daytona drive-by shooting Twenty-year-old man shot to death in his driveway in Daytona Beach

Suspect in drive-by shooting sought Daytona Beach police seek help in finding shooter who left man dying in driveway

"Unfortunately, the victim has succumbed to his injuries, and we are now treating this as a homicide," Ehrenkaufer said.

Police are looking for the suspect, believed to be in a dark-colored Kia. A traffic video of the car seen speeding away was released on Wednesday by police.

"The suspect in this vehicle should be considered armed and dangerous," Ehrenkaufer said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man killed in Daytona Beach drive-by- shooting