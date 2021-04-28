Drive-by shooting defendant waives case to Union County Court
LEWISBURG — A defendant accused of conspiring and participating in a drive-by shooting last June in Union County waived his right to a preliminary hearing in district court.
The waiver by Stephen G. Reid Jr., 29, of Lewisburg, moves the case to Union County Court.
Reid is charged by Buffalo Valley Regional Police with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and criminal conspiracy — 14 total counts.
Reid is accused by police investigators of conspiring with alleged shooter Julio Gonzalez, 24, of Sunbury, and the driver of the vehicle from which the shots were reportedly fired, Justin Calzada, 25, of Northumberland.
Reid's brother, Mark A. Parrilla, 30, of Lewisburg, is set for a preliminary hearing Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Rowe. Parrilla faces the same charges as Reid.
The shooting occurred June 1 in the 1700 block of West Market Street (Route 45), East Buffalo Township, just west of the Lewisburg Borough line. No one suffered serious injury. Multiple properties were struck by gunfire from Gonzalez as well as return fire from Daevon Bodden, 20, of Lewisburg, police said. Bodden also faces charges in the incident and his case is on track for jury selection this summer.
Gonzalez's case is pending in county court. Calzada awaits sentencing on one count of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure.
