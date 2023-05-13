Drive-by shooting in east Oak Cliff leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured: Dallas police

Dallas police are investigating a drive-by shooting that killed one man and seriously wounded another in east Oak Cliff Friday night, officials said.

Several suspects in a four-door sedan drove by a location at 3000 Alabama Avenue and fired shots, police said. Two men were injured.

Officers responded to the scene around 9:40 p.m., officials said. Both men were taken to a local hospital, where one of the victims died from his injuries. The other victim is in critical condition.

The suspects are still at large, police said.

Anyone with information about the drive-by shooting is asked to contact Detective Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143, or theodore.gross@dallaspolice.gov.