Drive-by shooting injures local

Sep. 22—A 36-year-old Baldwin County man was wounded in what local authorities believe was a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Baldwin County, local authorities say.

The shooting reportedly happened on the 100 block of Woods Drive, according to an incident report filed by Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Stephen Hutto.

The victim, identified as Sharon Rodriques Griffin, sustained a gunshot to the hand.

Hutto said the shooting occurred as the victim was standing in the front yard of his residence.

There were other people inside his residence at the time.

"Sharon said he was shot from a moving vehicle riding by his house," Hutto said in his report.

The vehicle was described as a black or dark green, two-door sedan.

At first, the victim told deputies that he heard only one gunshot but later indicated he heard two to three gunshots.

After he was shot, Griffin said he called his brother to drive him to Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin hospital where he was treated.

Hutto said he spoke to the victim's brother in the parking lot outside the emergency department.

"[He] stated he found Sharon on one of the dead end streets leading to Georgia Military College," Hutto said. "[He] at first advised it was South Elbert Street, then possibly South Jefferson Street. [He] advised he was just riding in the area when he found Sharon walking down South Jefferson Street with a gunshot wound, so he brought him to the hospital."

Deputies located a trail of what was described as trace amounts of blood on the exterior of a vehicle parked at Griffin's residence.

They did not find shell casings or any other evidence at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Crime Tip Line at 478-445-5102.