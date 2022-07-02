Drive-by shooting injures teen on scooter; Tallahassee Police investigating

A daylight drive-by shooting injured a teenager on a scooter Friday evening in Tallahassee.

According to an incident alert issued by the Tallahassee Police Department, the "juvenile teenage male" was riding a scooter at the roundabout near the 1100 block of Kissimmee Street at about 6 p.m. when multiple shots rang out from a vehicle, hitting the victim.

"The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries," the incident alert stated.

It is unclear if the victim was the target of the shooting.

Tallahassee Police officials declined to share the exact age of the victim citing the Marsy's Law victims rights amendment, but said he was about 15 or 16 years old.

No arrests have been made so far, and the investigation remains open and active.

The gunfire is at least the 72nd serious shooting this year in the capital city and county. According to a Tallahassee Democrat count and analysis of shootings, at least 47 have been injured and 12 have been killed.

