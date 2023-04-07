Drive-by shooting investigation in Immokalee; victim airlifted, CCSO says

The Collier County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday afternoon a shooting in Immokalee had a victim airlifted to a local hospital.

Michelle Batten, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, wrote in a statement that deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting in the 3600 block of Justice Circle, in Immokalee.

A call alerted authorities at 11:53 a.m., she said.

One person was injured and flown to a local hospital.

Batten said no one was arrested as of Friday afternoon. The investigation remains active.

Batten said detectives believe it is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.

