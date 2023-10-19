Drive by shooting investigation in Longwood ends in a child pornography arrest

Longwood detectives did not expect a drive by shooting investigation in August on Lorman Circle would end up launching another investigation into a case of child pornography.

Anavay Lalwani was the suspected shooter in that case according to detectives. Lalwani’s car and her iPhone were taken into evidence shortly after the crime in August.

Detectives say on October 4th Lalwani contacted them to get her iPhone back.

“She mentioned that she had some files on her phone that is illegal to possess, and she wanted to use those files in a civil process with someone else in her in her life,” said LPD Corporal Michael Lorman Hathcock. “That is unlawful, you can’t do that. And it would have been better if she had just contacted law enforcement, and they could have conducted an investigation into the matter.”

Those files turned out to be child pornography. Now Lalwani is facing more than 2 dozen charges involving possessing and disseminating child porn. She is also facing a charge for firing a gun at that home on Lorman Circle.

On Wednesday, she went before a Seminole County judge on those charges.

Corporal Hathcock told Eyewitness News that the investigation into the photos and pictures found in Lalwani’s phone is ongoing. He said the girl seen having sex with the adult male in the videos and pictures is from the Orlando area.

Detectives also believe they know who the man is. “We’re going to look into it and see and if it occurred in our jurisdiction, we’ll move forward with it. But if not, then we’ll forward it to the agency whose jurisdiction it occurred in,” Hathcock said.

