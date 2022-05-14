Drive-by shooting kills 6-year-old, SC sheriff says

A 6-year-old child was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday night, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said the child was killed around 11:35 p.m. Friday when the occupants of a car fired into a residence on McClain Street in the town of North.

Ravenell said in a news release that investigators worked through the night to identify the shooter or shooters. The identity of the child has not been released.

“I can think of no more clear example of a cowardly act than what has happened here,” Ravenell said. “If you may have or know someone who may have any tidbit of information connected with this, I urge you to call us.”

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with with information about the crime to contact deputies at 803-534-3550 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).