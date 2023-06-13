Drive-by shooting in Loris involved 7. One suspect finally in custody nearly 3 years later

A man who has been a suspect for years for a drive-by shooting involving seven victims in Loris was taken into custody Monday night.

Robert Charles Grate, 28, of Tabor City, North Carolina, is facing seven counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. No bail has been set.

The Loris Police Department arrested Grate Monday after he served time for an unrelated charge in North Carolina at the Maury Correctional Facility, Lt. Larry Williams said.

On Oct. 7, 2020, officers were called to a shots-fired call to Watson Park in Loris. According to an incident report, a car pulled onto Cedar Street and two suspects exited the vehicle and began shooting at the victims.

Officers at the scene first observed a girl lying in the park with gunshot wounds. Seven victims were identified as being present at the park during the course of the investigation.

The case is still active, Williams said. The police department is looking for one other suspect.