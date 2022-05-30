Drive-by shooting on Milwaukee's north side leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting Monday that resulted in one person dead and two people injured.

Police say the incident occurred on the 4300 block of N. 28th St. in the Garden Homes neighborhood at about 11 a.m. The victims were outside when a person who was in a vehicle approached and fired several shots that struck the victims, according to police.

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man died from his injuries. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, and a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek the unknown suspects in the incident. Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

