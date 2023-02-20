Drive-by shooting in northwest Charlotte on Sunday leaves teen dead, police say

Matt Rourke/AP
1
Evan Moore
·1 min read

A teenage boy was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in northwest Charlotte Sunday afternoon, police said.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police indicated that gunmen drove up to the Ravenwood Hills apartments in the 900 block of Lynn Street about 4 p.m. and opened fire on a group of people, CMPD said in a news release.

Officers soon responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service in the area . and located a 17-year-old male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

At the scene, first responders provided medical aid and the teen was later transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Early reports indicate that the incident was not random, according to CMPD. The victim’s name has not been released. Investigators have not identified possible suspects.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked contact CMPD at 704-432-8477, or make any anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

