NW Ocala drive-by shooting update: One man dead, another still in serious condition

The Ocala Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting in northwest Ocala on Friday afternoon where one man was killed and another seriously injured.

The deceased man is identified as Antion Shade Jr., 23, of Anthony.

The second man was Shade's cousin Russell Tolbert, 21, of Ocala.

Police on scene said they were told that people were standing in the 2400 block of Northwest Third Street when a vehicle drove by. Officers said an occupant or occupants from the vehicle opened fire on those who were close by the two-lane roadway.

Authorities said two men who were in the group – Shade and Tolbert – were struck by gunfire.

Officers received the call at 12:57 p.m. and arrived at 1 p.m. Upon arrival, they saw the injured men and provided life saving measures until medical personnel got to the location.

Tolbert ran into a nearby residence, police said. Officers got permission to enter the home as part of their investigation.

Tolbert and Shade were transported to a local hospital, where they were admitted. Shade later died from his injury. Officials are not disclosing a description of the vehicle. They said no one from the group returned gunfire.

A section of the roadway was blocked by yellow crime scene tape on Friday as evidence personnel and police officials took pictures and tried to piece together the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Asked if the shooting was related to a shooting last week at the nearby Laurel Park Apartments, 100 NW 23rd Ave., police officials said it was too early to say.

Officers use a special camera to snap pictures of the scene of a shooting in Northwest Ocala on Friday afternoon

The victim of that shooting, identified only as a 14-year-old boy, was shot twice in what officers said was another drive-by incident.

The boy, hit in the torso and lower body, was taken to a Gainesville hospital. He was treated and later released, officials said. That investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about Friday afternoon's shooting can call 369-7000 or contact Crime Stoppers at 368-7867 or www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com.

