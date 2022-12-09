Drive-by shooting outside Westin Book Cadillac Hotel leaves 4 seriously injured

Detroit police are searching for the suspect — or suspects — involved in a drive-by shooting Thursday night near the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel.

Four men were standing near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Michigan Avenue when the shooting happened at 11:20 p.m. Thursday, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. The shooting came from a vehicle, Donakowski, but the manner in which it occurred is still under investigation.

Most details surrounding what prompted the shooting and the victims' relationships with the suspect are still unknown as police conduct an investigation, said Donakowski. Three victims are in critical condition and one is in temporary serious condition as of Friday morning.

More:Many Michigan voters ready to move on from Trump, Biden in 2024, poll shows

This incident remains under police investigation.

mmarini@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Shooting outside Westin Book Cadillac Hotel leaves 4 seriously injured