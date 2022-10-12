Drive-by shooting in Palm Springs: car struck but man unhurt; assailants still at large

A man fired six rounds at another car in a drive-by shooting near downtown Palm Springs, police said. The victim's car was struck, but no one was hurt.

Officers got reports of a shooting near North Indian Canyon Drive and East El Alameda at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a police press release.

That stretch, which is between Old Las Palmas and the Movie Colony, is lined with several hotels.

A man told officers he was driving north on Indian Canyon Drive when a sedan pulled up next to him. He said three men in their 20s were inside. The driver of the sedan then looked at the man for a moment before speeding ahead.

One of the sedan's passengers then pointed a gun out a window and fired six shots at the man. Both cars kept going, and the man told police he saw the sedan turn left onto Vista Chino and onto Palm Canyon Drive before losing sight of it.

Officers later found unspecified "evidence related to the shooting" in the 800 block of North Indian Canyon Drive, near where the man said he first saw the sedan.

Police described the sedan as a newer model "sport style" sedan that was either green or gray.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Drive-by shooting in Palm Springs: Assailants at large