Drive-by shooting: police arrest suspect after man treated in Tacoma fire station

A 45-year-old man who walked into a Tacoma fire station with a gunshot wound to his chest is expected to recover, authorities said Friday, while announcing they had arrested the suspected gunman during a traffic stop.

The victim entered Tacoma Fire Station #11, 3802 McKinley Ave., at 4:33 a.m. on Wednesday, the Tacoma Police Department said. He was treated by fire personnel, who performed “life-saving measures,” and taken to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Upon investigation, officers determined the man was shot in the 1000 block of E. 64th Street. On Friday, authorities arrested a 47-year-old man in connection to the incident during a traffic stop in Tacoma.

The man, who police did not name, was booked into jail on suspicion of carrying out a drive-by shooting, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, police said.