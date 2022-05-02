Drive-by shooting at south Phoenix home left teen injured

A Phoenix police vehicle on Dec. 7, 2021.

A teenager was injured in a drive-by shooting at a south Phoenix home early Monday.

Phoenix police received reports of a shooting just before 2 a.m. near 41st Street and St. Charles Avenue, according to Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Philip Krynsky.

Multiple suspects were in a vehicle when gunshots were fired at the home. A man, woman and two teenagers were inside the home at the time of the shooting, Krynsky said.

The teenager who was struck by the gunfire was taken to a hospital, Krynsky said.

No arrests were made.

Police have not released additional information at this time.

