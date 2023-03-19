Drive-by shooting in South Tacoma Saturday afternoon hits man in leg, police say

A 19-year-old was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon in Tacoma, according to police.

Just before 5 p.m., police say the man was shot by a drive-by shooter in the area of South 64th Street and South Wapato Street. He was then taken by private vehicle to an area hospital.

Police said Saturday he was in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Tacoma/Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.