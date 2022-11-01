Drive-by shooting strikes southeast Colorado Springs home

Oct. 31—Few details are known surrounding a shooting in a southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood Sunday night.

According to the Colorado Springs police blotter, officers arrived on a report of a shooting to the 3400 block of Afternoon Circle, just north of the Chelton Road and Fountain Boulevard intersection.

Police said an unknown vehicle drove by the residence and "fired several rounds" that struck two separate rooms.

Police said no one was injured and that no suspect information is available.