Drive-by shooting suspect no stranger to local authorities

Oct. 5—One of three men arrested last weekend in connection with the latest drive-by shooting in Milledgeville is no stranger to local law enforcement authorities.

The suspect's name is Travis Terrell Simmons, of the 1000 block of South Warren Street, Milledgeville.

He and two other men, Tyler Lamont Pounds, of the 100 block of Pine Cone Road, Milledgeville; and Keymon Lecarl Johnson, of the 1800 block of Vinson Highway, Milledgeville, were arrested on multiple counts of aggravated assault and other criminal charges early Saturday.

A fourth suspect, who fled from police at Central City Park, was still being sought Tuesday.

There were nine adults and four children in the vicinity when the drive-by shooting began, the police chief said.

"Any one of them could have been hit by one of the bullets that were fired from multiple guns," Swicord said.

Simmons has had a number of encounters with local law enforcement officers dating back several years, The Union-Recorder has learned.

"He's been responsible for a number of crimes in this area over the years," Milledgeville Police Chief Dray Swicord told the newspaper Monday afternoon.

Simmons remains jailed in the Baldwin County Law Enforcement Center.

Authorities say it is unlikely that he or the other two suspects arrested with him will be granted bond due to the serious nature of the charges filed against them.

All three are charged with nine counts of aggravated assault and four counts of cruelty to children stemming from their arrests early Saturday.

Simmons is also charged with reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm on or near a public roadway.

Simmons, who is on probation on a previous conviction for a felony crime, is expected to appear at a probation revocation hearing sometime soon. A superior court judge could revoke his probation at that time, thus sending him to prison for the remainder of time he has left on the previous felony conviction.

"We're hoping to hold that hearing sometime soon," according to Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III.

In July 2018, Simmons and a Hancock County man were arrested following a car chase where authorities found the pair in possession of stolen guns.

Simmons was 18 at the time. He was charged with one count of theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

It was believed that the suspects had planned