Drive-by shooting in Tacoma: 22-year-old man has life-threatening injuries, police say

A 22-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon in Tacoma, according to a statement from police.

Tacoma officers responded to the reported drive-by shooting at 4:55 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Bell Street, the statement said.

Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said initial information was limited.

“He was outside, a car drove by, someone shot at him, kept driving,” she said.

The injured man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Police urged anyone with information to call Tacoma/Pierce County Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

