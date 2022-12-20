Drive-by shooting in Tacoma seriously injures man, strikes Pierce Transit bus

A man was badly hurt Monday in Tacoma when he was hit by a bullet in a drive-by, according to police. The gunfire also struck a Pierce Transit bus. No one aboard was injured.

Tacoma Police Department officers responded to the shooting at about 6:34 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Oakes Street, near the Tacoma Mall, police said in a statement on social media.

Few details about the incident were available Tuesday morning. Police said a 30-year-old man went to the hospital with a gunshot wound, and he is in serious but stable condition.

It’s unclear what prompted the shooting. Police did not specify if it was believed to have been targeted.