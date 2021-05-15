Drive-by shooting takes life of Danville teenager, injures another
May 15—DANVILLE — Police are investigating a shooting Thursday that left a 19-year-old dead and another teen with a gunshot wound.
Friday afternoon, Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as Troy L. Coe, 19, of Danville.
McFadden said Coe's family has been notified and an autopsy was scheduled for Friday.
Officers responded at 3:06 p.m. to the Danville Grocery Store in the 1600 block of East Fairchild in reference to a subject with a gunshot wound, according to a Thursday night press release issued by the Danville Police Department.
Upon arrival officers located Coe, who was lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was transported to an area hospital when he was pronounced deceased.
While investigating the scene officers located a second victim — a 17-year-old from Danville — with a gunshot wound to his ankle. The second victim was also transported to the hospital but his wound is not considered life threatening.
Witness statements indicate that a light blue colored vehicle drove past the scene and someone from inside the vehicle began firing shots at the victims. The vehicle was last seen traveling east bound on Fairchild as it fled the scene. There is no suspect information currently available.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.