Drive-by-shooting victim near Chiefs rally was parade-goer
Moments before nearly two dozen were shot outside Union Station as the Chiefs Super Bowl rally was ending, two others were shot less than a mile away.
A "dispute between several people" led to the shooting, police say.
The shooting erupted outside Union Station Wednesday at the conclusion of the Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.
