Drive-by shooting victim remains in critical condition

Jun. 9—One man remained in the hospital in critical condition Thursday as the Brunswick Police Department continued its investigation into a Wednesday drive-by shooting that wounded two people.

Both 31-year-old male victims, who have not been identified by police, were standing outside at 2622 Johnston Street shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday with several other people when a vehicle pulled up and unloaded several gunshots at the gathering, Assistant Police Chief Angela Smith said.

The two victims were airlifted to a trauma-unit hospital where one remained in critical condition on Thursday, Smith said. The other victim was released.

Police did not release more information about the midday drive-by, but Smith did say that people are cooperating in the investigation.

"People are cooperating because they are tired of this just like law enforcement is," Smith said.

In an unrelated incident shortly after officers left the scene, a fight among juvenile girls broke out in the 2600 block of Johnston Street, prompting another police response to the area, Smith said. The fight was between people who had gathered at the scene and was not connected to the shooting, she said.