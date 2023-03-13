Drive-by shooting wounds two on Lansing's south side

LANSING — Two people were wounded Saturday night in a shooting on Northrup Street, near Washington Street, Lansing police said.

A 24-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg about 9:30 p.m. Both victims were transported to a local hospital where the man's injury was termed "non-life-threatening." The woman's condition was not available Monday morning.

Police said the shooting took place in the 800 block of West Northrup Street. An individual in a white, smaller-sized sedan with tinted windows and LED lights fired the shots.

The motive, police said, remains undetermined.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing shooting Saturday leaves man, woman wounded