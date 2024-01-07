Drive-by shooting in Yuba City leads to one injury and two arrests, police say

Two people were arrested late Friday after a drive-by shooting left one person hit by shrapnel, according to the Yuba City Police Department.

Three suspects were involved, police said, but only two apprehended in an incident that began just before midnight.

The suspects led officers on a chase through Yuba City until they crashed at Harding Road and Cherry Street. They then fled on foot. One person was caught by a K-9 and another surrendered without incident, police said.

The 19-year-old driver was booked into Sutter County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and felony evading. A 16-year-old was booked into Tri-Counties Juvenile Hall on suspicion of attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling.