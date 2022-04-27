Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over March campaign results in 96 arrests

North Dakota – Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign last month to deter motorists from driving impaired, resulting in 96 arrests.

This Ford pickup overturned in a three-vehicle DUI related collision .

Of the 96 alcohol or drug-related citations issued, police reported 47citations were for driving under the influence. Other charges included two arrests or citations for minor in consumption and minor in possession and 17 drug-related arrests.

According to police agencies, approximately one in seven adult arrests in North Dakota in 2020 were for DUI.

A police officer uses a laser speed gun to check traffic. According to police agencies, approximately one in seven adult arrests in North Dakota in 2020 were for DUI.

"Alcohol and drug-related motor vehicle crashes, fatalities and arrests are 100% preventable," Lauren Bjork, Safety Public Information Program Manager said in a press release. "Every driver and vehicle occupant can help meet the state’s goal of zero motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries by taking personal responsibility when traveling by wearing a seat belt at all times, transporting children in child passenger safety seats appropriate for the child’s age, height and weight, driving distraction-free, driving sober and obeying all posted speed limits"

A Smyrna Police officer and a civilian detained in his patrol car were injured after a fleeing DUI suspect crashed into them on April 6, 2022, according to Smyrna Police Department.

the agency said high-visibility enforcement for traffic safety is one element of a collaborative effort to eliminate vehicle deaths in North Dakota.

This article originally appeared on Devils Lake Journal: Police make 96 arrests in March Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign