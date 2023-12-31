‘Drive sober or get pulled over’: OSHP warns ahead of NYE

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s a message loud and clear from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Saturday night: “Drive sober or get pulled over.”

“It really comes down to making that good choice,” said Sgt. Ryan Purpura with OSHP.

During last year’s New Year’s holiday, troopers responded to 11 fatal crashes and 13 deaths across the state.

Over that four-day reporting period, alcohol and drugs were a factor in nine fatal crashes. Troopers also made 219 impaired driving arrests last year during the New Year’s holiday weekend.

“And far too many of those crashes did involve impaired drivers and not wearing a safety belt,” said Purpura.

On the flip side, OSHP is reporting Ohio saw its fewest number of Christmas holiday traffic in five years in 2023.

“I think this year part of the reason we had less fatal crashes was the weather was nice this past holiday weekend across most of the state. Certainly that weather is going to catch up to us the roads are gonna become icy and slippery as snow starts to creep in this winter,” said Purpura.

It is also important to note that this is the first new year with Ohio’s new distracted driver laws.

Troopers will also be looking for people who are driving distracted by their phones or other devices.

“Start planning now. So if you do go out on New Year’s Eve, you’re not tempted to get behind the wheel impaired,” said Purpura.

Drivers are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.

