OTTAWA COUNTY — For the remainder of the month, deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office will keep a sharp eye out for impaired drivers as part of “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over."

The national program is an initiative of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, intended to take motorists under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol off the roads.

For the remainder of the month, deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office will keep a sharp eye out for impaired drivers as part of “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over."

In Michigan, it’s illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher, although officers can arrest motorists at any BAC level if they believe they are impaired.

According to the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute, close to 40 percent of fatalities on Michigan roadways involve alcohol and/or drugs. Over the holiday seasons in 2018-2022, 66 people were killed in traffic accidents. In those crashes, 17 of the drivers killed were alcohol-impaired.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: 'Drive Sober' ramps up enforcement over holidays