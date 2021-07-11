You drive South Carolina’s highways. Tell me we don’t need new infrastructure

·4 min read

Who says we don’t need infrastructure?

I own homes in South Carolina and Florida. While traveling during the July Fourth weekend, I came upon a large billboard on Interstate 26 asking everyone to contact Rep. Jim Clyburn and to ask him to vote against the $1 trillion dollar-plus infrastructure bill.

Obviously, the person sponsoring this sign does not travel on the dismal road called I-26 and the even worse Interstate 95. Both are accidents waiting to happen. There are too many cars for the four-lane roads. When I come up from Florida, I pray when I get to the South Carolina line hoping it does not take me hours to travel 10 miles. This probably happens every Friday night. Holidays are unreal and even worse.

Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott need to stand along the border and watch the cars crawl. Vote against infrastructure? I bet not.

- Jean Grant, Hopkins

Voters should be in the driver’s seat

Our country was founded based on the awe-inspiring ideal of a government formed by and for the people. Gerrymandering takes away the people’s sovereign right to choose our representatives. It allows officials in the political party in power to ensure their own reelection. It is un-American.

Legislators whose powerful positions are ensured can and, unfortunately, do ignore their constituents’ concerns and focus instead on the needs of large donors, which seldom coincide with the needs of the majority of people.

South Carolina is one of 29 states where legislators have the authority to draw voting district lines. It is also here that, despite numerous community petitions and protests, construction of new developments continues. The environmental impact of overdevelopment is quite evident as wildlife is dislodged, rivers and ponds overflow and roadways become dangerously insufficient. Devastating and deadly flooding is a frequent occurrence here.

We desperately need an independent, nonpartisan citizens’ commission in charge of redistricting in September. We cannot risk another ten years of flooding, overcrowding and violence because gerrymandering allows legislators to choose voters.

- Florence Barba, Myrtle Beach

We don’t need a new pandemic law

Recently it was reported that legislation has been introduced that would require health care workers to provide service for elderly patients during a pandemic or other crisis. This would include in-home care.

These patients do need to receive proper health care. However, I do not think that legislation should require health care workers to put their health or the health of their families at risk to help others. If they really want to be effective, legislators should ensure that health care workers get the appropriate protection.

Our government seems to have a habit of implementing policies that cannot be effectively enforced — think of Prohibition back in the 1920s and ‘30s, or our drug and gun laws. It would be much more effective for us to develop alternatives that people can safely practice rather than just making another law. For example, family members can be trained to give basic care.

Today there is a shortage of many types of workers. Some think it is because of generous federal unemployment subsidies. But I think it is because the employees are still afraid.

Sometimes an idea sounds good but has no merit in reality. All legislative policies should be founded on honesty, fairness and truthfulness.

- James Muldrow, Columbia

The focus wasn’t on patriotism

My wife and I attended the Fourth of July celebration at Alabama Theater sponsored by North Myrtle Beach. We have previously attended the event at Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church and found the venue and music to be the finest ever.

The event was billed as “A Patriotic Celebration — Songs of God and Country,” but the event was more appropriate for a house of worship. We are committed Christians who put God before country, but we pray for him more properly in our church to guide and bless our nation and to guide our own souls on a path of love, hope and charity toward our neighbors.

The style of idolatrous evangelical worship caused noticeable discomfort in the crowd during the finale, as we timidly decided to sit or stand during the “Pledge of Allegiance to the Lamb.” Those of us who had hoped for a rousing, patriotic end to “A Patriotic Celebration” were left dissatisfied.

- Henry Saunders & Donna Dowell, North Myrtle Beach

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

