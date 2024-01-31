Drive to Success kickoff

Jan. 30—The spring kickoff of the Drive to Success student incentive program will officially begin with a celebration at noon Jan. 31 in the lobby of the Saulsbury Campus Center at Odessa College.

OC students will gather with OC faculty, staff and the national champion OC Blues Dance Team for a pep-rally celebrating the opportunity for a student to earn a new Ford mustang at the end of the spring semester.

The Drive to Success student initiative started in the fall of 2017, making this the 16th annual DTS. The celebration also will include prize giveaways for numerous students.