Drive-thru ashes, do-it-yourself baggies: Churches adapt to an Ash Wednesday upended by COVID-19

WILMINGTON, Del. – At Our Lady of Lourdes, the Rev. Steven B. Giuliano won't be using his finger this year to make the sign of the cross on the foreheads of his congregation for Ash Wednesday.

Instead, he will be following the Vatican's request: Sprinkle the ashes upon their heads.

The changes don't stop there. Instead of saying "Repent and believe in the gospel" to each worshiper, he will say it once to the entire church while socially distant from the crowd instead of face-to-face. And the church won't be celebrating Stations of the Cross in person, instead, having parishioners watch online.

Churches across the U.S. will be doing things differently Wednesday as the threat of spreading COVID-19 has now claimed the church tradition in many places, albeit for a year. Some churches are getting creative, with drive-thru ashes and do-it-yourself bagged ashes.

In 2014, Rev. Cynthia Robinson offers Wachen Peters the Imposition of Ashes in her car in Newark, Del. Clergy from Newark Churches participated in the "Ashes To Go" movement to bring Ash Wednesday to those that are not able to attend a longer ceremony at a church.

As the country approaches the one-year anniversary of widespread shutdowns and mitigation efforts, Ash Wednesday is one of the few remaining major worldwide events to be affected by COVID-19 for the first time.

Last year on Ash Wednesday, former President Donald Trump announced then-Vice President Mike Pence would lead his administration's response to the virus that had spawned less than 100 reported cases in the U.S. at the time.

Experts: A fourth wave is looming if US fails to contain COVID-19 variants

Exclusive: States to receive biggest boost yet in vaccine doses, White House tells governors

Sprinkling ashes on the top of people’s heads is actually the customary practice at the Vatican and in Italy, Giuliano noted in his church bulletin. While the change in the tradition may still seem abnormal for some parishioners, Giuliano won't feel the same.

"You never see the pope Pope with ashes on his forehead," he said. "They are always placed atop his head."

Rev. Chris Thompson, with an "Ash Wednesday kit," that was sent out to the congregation of Saint Mark's Episcopal Church in Upper Arlington, Monday, February 15, 2021.

Across the country, other churches are adding more distance than just a sprinkle.

Story continues

Some churches, such as St. Hedwig Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware, have asked parishioners to put their heads down when they approach the priest to make the sprinkling easier.

At Wayside Presbyterian Church in Erie, Pennsylvania, drive-thru ashes will be offered for the first time. The Rev. Nathan Royster, associate pastor, said people can either hold out an arm to have ashes placed on the back of the hand or have ashes put on the forehead.

The Rev. Sami Pfalzgraf burns palm fronds to create the ashes to be used in Ash Wednesday services at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Feb. 9, 2021, in Millcreek Township, Pa. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she is bagging up small amounts of ash and handing them out so people can observe Ash Wednesday safely in small groups.

The church's senior pastor and youth volunteers will apply the ashes and will use hand sanitizer between cars. Everyone will be masked, including those in the car getting ashes.

Royster said the pandemic has pushed churches to explore "how to live out their life and mission in creative ways."

Other churches are putting ashes in bags for congregants to use themselves.

At St. Paul's Lutheran Church, also in Erie, the Rev. Sami Pfalzgraf will still put ashes on people's foreheads, but she also will place individual portions of ashes in plastic bags for people to take and place on themselves or one another if they have concerns about the coronavirus.

Ashes for Ash Wednesday services are displayed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Feb. 9, 2021, in Millcreek Township, Pa. Rev, Sami Pfalzgraf, 40, has been burning last year's palm fronds for upcoming services. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she is bagging up small amounts of ash and handing them out so people can observe Ash Wednesday safely in small groups.

"It actually becomes ... a spiritual moment where families can put ashes on each other," she said.

Meanwhile, other churches are going fully remote.

The Rev. Kim Litsey said there are no in-person services at Grace Episcopal or at St. James Episcopal in Connecticut, as in-person services have been canceled since the end of the summer when COVID-19 case numbers began rising again. However, the churches are holding virtual Ash Wednesday services.

“It’s been a challenge for faith leaders,” Litsey said. “We’re used to being in the community and visiting people.”

Contributing: Go Erie; Matt Grahn, The Norwich (Conn.) Bulletin; Zach Tuggle, Mansfield News Journal

Follow reporter Ryan Cormier on Twitter: @ryancormier

More: Mardi Gras celebrations toned down after last year's revelry may have led to COVID-19 spike in New Orleans

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Ash Wednesday 2021 during COVID means drive-thru ashes, DIY baggies