Drive-thru customers run into McDonald’s kitchen and attack workers, Oklahoma cops say

Several people have been arrested after Oklahoma police say a group of upset McDonald’s customers ran into the restaurant and attacked the workers, news outlets report.

The group of five was going through the drive-thru at a McDonald’s on the southeast side of Tulsa at about 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, when they became upset with the service, police told KOTV. Investigators say someone threw a drink at an employee working the drive-thru window, and the situation escalated from there.

The customers then ran into the restaurant, rushed the kitchen and started beating the employees — hitting them, kicking them and pulling their hair — and throwing food and damaging equipment, police told KTUL. One member of the group was recording the assault on their phone, which was later turned in as evidence, officials said.

The group was running from the store as police arrived, investigators said, and four of them were arrested, KOKI reported. Two adults and two juveniles were taken into custody on charges of assault and battery and resisting police officers, officials told the station.

Police said none of the employees were seriously injured, the outlet reported.

