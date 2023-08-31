Drive-thru drug dealing was offered at fast food restaurant, Mississippi cops say

Mark Price
·1 min read
0
Street View image from July 2022. © 2023 Google

A Mississippi fast food worker is accused of using the drive-thru as a convenient way to sell drugs, according to the Richland Police Department.

The name of the restaurant was not revealed, but it was near a school, which elevated the seriousness of the charges, police said in an Aug. 29 news release.

Investigators say the meth deals were a side hustle as the woman worked at the restaurant. This included offering “to sell/distribute the narcotics from the drive thru window of the establishment,” police said.

“On August 25, (the suspect) was arrested at a local fast food restaurant for sale of methamphetamine within 1500 feet of a school, sale of a schedule IV controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute,” police said.

“If convicted of all three of these charges, (she) is facing a maximum of 31 years in prison.”

Every division in the police department played a role in the investigation, including the use of a drone for surveillance, officials said.

Richland is a town of about 7,100 people, four miles southeast of Jackson.

Drug suspect had $245,000 in cash and tool box of gold and silver coins, Florida cops say

She invited man for drinks, then spiked them with Raid roach spray, Florida cops say

Police dog jumps in baptismal pool while hunting accused church burglar, Florida cops say

Recommended Stories

  • In a surprise tie-up, Shopify merchants will be able to offer Amazon's 'Buy with Prime' option

    Amazon and Shopify this morning announced a significant integration that will now allow Shopify merchants to offer "Buy with Prime" on their Shopify stores. The Buy with Prime feature allows online consumers the option to purchase their items using the store payment method in their Amazon wallet when processing payments through Shopify's checkout. Meanwhile, they'll also receive fast, free delivery and the option for returns through Amazon's fulfillment network.

  • Fed's preferred inflation measure edges higher in July

    The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation metric edged higher in July, likely raising the odds of another Fed rate hike at its November meeting.

  • Fisker reveals production Pear hatchback in more detail

    The Pear will be Fisker's practical and inexpensive model, with seating for either five or six and range of up to 320 miles, the company says.

  • See the complete Sustainability Stage agenda at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

    Keeping apace of the latest trends and innovation in climate tech and sustainability — an area that touches every industry and city — is nearly impossible. It's why we created the Sustainability Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 and invited the best and brightest minds to share their insights. The dedicated Sustainability Stage will cover the headwinds and challenges for startups seeking to raise capital, how cities are turning to innovation to adapt to and mitigate climate change, and the progress and opportunities within the worlds of fast fashion, energy and sustainable agriculture.

  • Here's $28,000. Buy something to BE a camper

    Our editors choose vehicles you can sleep in for a camping trip.

  • 'The Great Resignation is over.' And here's why.

    Tough luck job seekers. As job listings and quit rates shrink, the great reshuffling of the pandemic-era has come to an end.

  • China's economy is disappointing investors — and C-suites

    The Chinese economy continues to surprise to the downside. C-suite execs are noticing.

  • The 3 hairstyles you need to know for any music festival this year | Pretty Beautiful

    Follow along with a beauty and style expert as she shows us three easy hair hacks that are perfect for your next music festival look.

  • Meta releases a data set to probe computer vision models for biases

    Continuing on its open source tear, Meta today released a new AI benchmark, FACET, designed to evaluate the "fairness" of AI models that classify and detect things in photos and videos, including people. Made up of 32,000 images containing 50,000 people labeled by human annotators, FACET -- a tortured acronym for "FAirness in Computer Vision EvaluaTion" -- accounts for classes related to occupations and activities like "basketball player," "disc jockey" and "doctor" in addition to demographic and physical attributes, allowing for what Meta describes as "deep" evaluations of biases against those classes. "We encourage researchers to use FACET to benchmark fairness across other vision and multimodal tasks."

  • NBA referee Eric Lewis retires; league ends investigation into his alleged use of burner account to defend his work

    Lewis was a frequent target of criticism from Lakers fans and allegedly built a burner account to defend himself on social media.

  • The fall of Babylon: failed tele-health startup once valued at $2B goes bankrupt, sold for parts

    It's the end of the road for Babylon Health, the London tele-health startup once valued at nearly $2 billion after being backed by likes of DeepMind and deep-pocketed health insurance companies. After the company's U.S. shares became worthless and its operation turned insolvent earlier this month, last night, the U.K. subsidiary of the business formally went into administration. At the same time, the administrators sold a large chunk of its assets to eMed Healthcare UK, a new subsidiary of U.S. company eMed.

  • Ford ditching three nameplates to build more electric vehicles

    Ford will stop building the Edge, the Transit Connect, and the Escape to make room for more electric cars in its line-up.

  • HP's first 16-inch Pavilion Plus laptop offers NVIDIA RTX graphics

    HP has released its first 16-inch model Pavilion Plus model, offering a 16.5-inch 120Hz 2.5K display, along with the latest Intel Core i7 processors.

  • What to watch: Week 1 college football viewing guide, picks against the spread

    After a wild, news-filled offseason, Week 1 is finally here.

  • Microsoft unbundles Teams from Microsoft Office in Europe to appease regulators

    Microsoft has announced that it will unbundle its Teams business collaboration software from its broader Office suite, following growing regulatory scrutiny and a complaint filed by rival Slack. Enterprise customers in the European Economic Area (EEA), which constitutes Switzerland and the 27 European Union (EU) members plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway, will be able to purchase a Microsoft 365 or Office 365 subscription without Teams included, and will be charged at €2 per month less than before. Separately, Microsoft will offer Teams as a standalone product costing €5 per month, but only to new customers.

  • X sets its sights on LinkedIn with a job listing feature

    The social network X plans to compete with LinkedIn by offering job listings and more, CEO Elon Musk said in a new post.

  • September is historically an awful month for stocks — but maybe not this time

    September is the worst month generally for the stock market. But when you look at the data, there's reason to be bullish.

  • Martian Lawyers Club raises $2.2M for AI-based game personalization tech

    The Martian Lawyers Club (MLC) wants to take game personalization to the next level with the help of generative AI. While there are plenty of companies that focus on using AI to generate game assets, MLC is taking a decidedly different approach by focusing less on content and more on the systems that form the core of a game. The company today announced that it has raised a $2.2 million pre-seed round led by Fly Ventures, with participation from System.One and Amar Shah, the co-founder of Wayve and Charm Therapeutics, as well as Dhyan Ventures.

  • Y Combinator removes Indian startup from batch over 'irregularities'

    Storied venture firm Y Combinator has removed an Indian startup from its batch after discovering "irregularities" at the firm, several people familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. Medobed, an Indian startup that promises medicine delivery in 10 minutes, was initially selected in Y Combinator's S23 batch. In recent weeks, Y Combinator has severed its ties with the Indian firm and a partner at the venture firm has also suggested many prospective investors to not engage with Medobed, according to two people familiar with the matter and a copy of an email obtained by TechCrunch.

  • The best AirPods Pro alternatives for $100 or less: I tried them all*

    *OK, not all, but lots of really good ones — and these are the cream of the crop.