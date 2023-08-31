Drive-thru drug dealing was offered at fast food restaurant, Mississippi cops say

A Mississippi fast food worker is accused of using the drive-thru as a convenient way to sell drugs, according to the Richland Police Department.

The name of the restaurant was not revealed, but it was near a school, which elevated the seriousness of the charges, police said in an Aug. 29 news release.

Investigators say the meth deals were a side hustle as the woman worked at the restaurant. This included offering “to sell/distribute the narcotics from the drive thru window of the establishment,” police said.

“On August 25, (the suspect) was arrested at a local fast food restaurant for sale of methamphetamine within 1500 feet of a school, sale of a schedule IV controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute,” police said.

“If convicted of all three of these charges, (she) is facing a maximum of 31 years in prison.”

Every division in the police department played a role in the investigation, including the use of a drone for surveillance, officials said.

Richland is a town of about 7,100 people, four miles southeast of Jackson.

