🌱Drive-Thru Testing + Hazardous Waste Collection Event

Coast Diagnostics will offer drive-thru COVID testing in Mobile this coming week. PCR testing was also available on Jan. 8 and Jan. 9. They will be conducting drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10 through Wednesday, Jan. 12 at Elite Urgent Care, 4682 Airport Blvd. Test results will be emailed within 24 to 48 hours. (FOX10 News) Community members can register to take part in Mobile’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event to help get rid of unwanted items that are dangerous to humans, animals, and the environment. This event will be held on Jan. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 540 Texas Street. Residents must pre-register in order to attend the event. (WKRG News 5) Make-A-Wish foundation grants 13-year-old Elijah Caraballo his dream camper in Mobile. Elijah wanted the camper so that he and his family could go camping, the way they used to. As Elijah has been wheelchair-bound for the last two years, he hasn't been able to go on trips with his family - and now he can. (WEAR) The Baldwin County Animal Shelter has lowered adoption fees in honor of Betty White's legacy as an animal rights advocate. This also comes in the wake of what would have been White's 100th birthday. From Jan. 18 through Jan. 21, pet adoption fees will be 50 percent off. (WKRG News 5)

A CA Enrollment ends on Jan. 15 . Free help navigating the system is available.Enroll Mobile (Statewide)Call 1-844-748-7698 or 211 and ask for “Health Insurance.”(Nextdoor)

The Knights of Columbus are having a fundraiser and are selling cooked Boston butts, ribs, whole chickens, and sides. (Nextdoor)

Coast Diagnostics is offering drive-through COVID-19 testing. The facility is located 4674 Airport Boulevard, Suite C, in Mobile. They use PCR and results are emailed within 24-48 hours. For more information, call 251-459-8405 or send an email to info@coastdiagnostics.com. (Facebook)

