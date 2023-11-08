Drive-by victim dies; homicide charges planned

Nov. 7—MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday has died, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

The GCSO announced the death of Dominick D. Hernandez, 18, Tuesday in a 6:30 a.m. statement.

Hernandez was driving north on State Route 17 on Sunday afternoon with his passenger Justin I. Wilson, also 18, of Moses Lake, when he was shot by the driver of another vehicle, Sergio Miguel Herrera, 20, of Moses Lake, according to court documents. Hernandez's vehicle crashed and rolled on its roof, according to witnesses.

Hernandez sustained a gunshot wound to the head, according to Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesman Kyle Foreman. Hernandez was transported by air to Kadlec Medical Center in Kennewick, where he was put on life support, according to court documents. Wilson, who was shot in the shoulder, was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, where he underwent surgery.

Higuera was arrested following a high-speed chase on SR 17, according to the GCSO. He was arraigned Monday on two counts of first-degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting, according to county records. One of those assault charges will now be amended to homicide, according to Grant County Prosecutor Kevin McRae.

Following his arrest, Higuera identified himself to GCSO Deputy Brad Poldevart as a member of the South Side Locos gang, according to court documents. Higuera told officers he had seen Hernandez flash a handgun at him and shot at Hernandez's vehicle in self-defense to try to get Hernandez to back off. He did not intend to shoot Hernandez or Wilson, he said.

An update on Wilson's condition was not available at press time Tuesday.

Joel Martin may be reached via email at jmartin@columbiabasinherald.com.