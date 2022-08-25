Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN) shareholders have earned a 11% return over the last year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) share price is 11% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 14% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Driven Brands Holdings hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

View our latest analysis for Driven Brands Holdings

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Driven Brands Holdings saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop below zero. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so we would not have expected to see the share price up. It may be that the company has done well on other metrics.

We think that the revenue growth of 38% could have some investors interested. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Driven Brands Holdings shareholders have gained 11% over the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 15% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Driven Brands Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Driven Brands Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

We will like Driven Brands Holdings better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

