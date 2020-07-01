Driven Deliveries Reports Unaudited Pro-Forma Revenue of $2.9 Million for the First Quarter of 2020

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Deliveries Inc. (the "Company" or "Driven") (OTCQB: DRVD), one of California's fastest-growing online cannabis retailers and direct-to-consumer logistics companies, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

"We entered 2020 with strong momentum, having pivoted our dispensary-to-consumer delivery business into an online cannabis retail business with proprietary technology, data analytics and marketing capabilities," commented Christian Schenk, CEO of Driven Deliveries. "We now directly serve the customer, using our own infrastructure to own the supply chain and customer experience. As a result of this fundamental change to the way we operate, we are starting to see the early success of this strategy be reflected in our financial results, with $2.2 million in revenue reported in the first quarter of 2020 and $2.9 million in pro-forma revenue, which combines the results of the Company with Budee Inc. as though the two entities were combined during the whole quarter. This growth was attributable to our expanded operations, including sales from Ganjarunner, which was acquired in July 2019, as well as sales from Budee Inc., acquired February 27, 2020. Toward the end of the quarter, we also experienced increases in demand coinciding with the shelter-in-place orders issued across the State of California in response to COVID-19, leading to sales effectively doubling between early and late March. Our advanced and proprietary technology and marketing infrastructure enabled us to capture the supply chain and reduce acquisition costs which will lead to margin expansion."

Financial Highlights

Revenue for the first quarter ending March 31, 2020 totaled $2.2 million , compared with negative revenue of $19,417 in Q1 2019.

totaled , compared with negative revenue of in Q1 2019. Unaudited pro-forma revenue, a non-IFRS measure that combines Budee Inc.'s results with Driven Deliveries, from January 1, 2020 , was $2.9 million in Q1 2020.

Q1 2020 Operations Update

Completed the acquisition of Budee Inc. on February 27, 2020 .

. Launched Driven by Numbers, a data science initiative that provides data visualization and reporting, including real-time sales analysis, marketing performance, delivery performance, employee performance and menu performance.

Completed 36,537 orders, compared with 31,680 orders in Q4 2019

Sold and Delivered 68,067 products to consumers

Acquired more than 13,000 new customers, compared with 2,587 new customers in Q4 2019

Decreased the average new customer acquisition cost to $10.77 from $14.11 in Q4 2019.

from in Q4 2019. Customer retention, calculated as the amount of newly acquired customers who purchased a second time, also improved to 84%, compared with 77% in Q4 2019.

More than 18 new cannabis brands were added to the menu

"Throughout the first quarter of 2020, we continued to execute on our growth plans by acquiring Budee Inc., launching our new data science program, Driven by Numbers, increasing our product selection and removing redundancies and operational overhead. We are seeing improvements across our operations, with key performance metrics that we track closely continuing to improve, including cost of acquisition of new customers (COA), average customer lifetime value, average cost per delivery, average order value and on-time delivery percentage. Looking ahead to the second half of 2020, we are focused on building out and acquiring infrastructure both in California and other target states and expect to realize savings and efficiencies as a result of our newly streamlined processes as we scale the business. Driven is in the strongest position it has ever been in, backed by advanced e-commerce technology and a data-driven strategy, and with 230,000 registered customers on its platform. We are incredibly excited about the Company's near-term growth potential as we enter the next stage in its evolution," concluded Mr. Schenk.

Subsequent events

Launched Brand Budee widget, which enables Driven's brand partners to sell their products directly to their consumers without the need to redirect them to another site

Announced e-commerce collaboration with Stem Holdings (OTCQB: STMH CSE: STEM), a leading vertically-integrated cannabis and hemp branded products company with state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, and distribution operations throughout the United States

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company recorded revenue in the amount of $2,195,448, including product sales of $2,130,167, dispensary delivery income of $27,043, and other revenue of $45,766, partially offset by dispensary cost reimbursements of $7,528. This compares with negative revenue of $19,417 during the three months ended March 31, 2019, comprising of dispensary delivery income of $15,370 and offset by dispensary cost reimbursements of $34,787.