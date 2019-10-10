Driven from Central America by gangs and finding refuge in Kentucky: One woman's story

This story is a follow-up to a December 2018 report by Yahoo News, photojournalist Fabio Bucciarelli and videographer Francesca Tosarelli of a family’s quest to seek asylum in the U.S. to flee the violence of Honduras. Video produced by Gabrielle Levesque.

Mirna Hernandez Mendez didn’t have much of a plan for what she would do once she got to the United States when she decided to make the treacherous journey to the southern border with Mexico last fall. She just knew she couldn’t stay in Honduras.

Rampant gang violence and corruption had made life in her home state of Colon unlivable for Mirna, a mother of six whose own mom and teenage son were both murdered by members of MS-13. She tried moving away from La Ceiba, the coastal city where she’d spent her whole life, to a more rural part of the state, but violence and threats only followed.

In the spring of 2018, Mirna’s sister-in-law, Karla, traveled to the U.S. as part of a caravan of migrants. By the fall she was pursuing an asylum claim, under the sponsorship of a Kentucky woman who took her into her home. Karla encouraged her younger sisters and cousins to follow with their children and to bring her two daughters, who had stayed behind, assuring them that she would find them a place to stay if they could just make it to the United States.

Mirna-Marely, shown at age 10, from Honduras cries after she crosses the border between Mexico and the U.S., Dec. 1, 2018. (Photo: Fabio Bucciarelli for Yahoo News) More

The other women were in their early 20s, but Mirna, who will turn 50 next month, knew this was an opportunity she could not afford to pass up. She and her daughter, now 11, would leave with the group and once they were settled in the U.S., her husband and two sons, ages 12 and 17, would join them.

Their perilous journey, and promising but still-precarious future in the U.S., tells in microcosm the story of hundreds of thousands of Central American families seeking, as millions of refugees did before them, to escape oppression and violence in their home countries. And their welcome into the home of a stranger, a Kentucky woman who learned of their plight at her church, illustrates how America’s tradition of generosity and hospitality lives on, even in this age when powerful forces denounce immigrants as “invaders.”

By the time Mirna and the other women embarked on their journey north, the mass exodus of migrants from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador traveling through Mexico together by the thousands had become a political cause in the U.S., with President Trump warning of an “invasion” and vowing to send military troops to the southern border.

Mirna-Marely waits for her mother, Mirna, to cross the border, Dec. 1, 2018, in Tijuana, Mexico. (Photo: Fabio Bucciarelli for Yahoo News) More

Mirna and the others did not set out from Honduras in a caravan. But they would eventually find they needed the safety in numbers such groups were meant to provide.

The women and children had made it through Guatemala and were staying in the Mexican city of Tapachula, near the southern border, where it became clear that they were being followed by associates of the gang members who had threatened them at home. When Mirna heard that one of the migrant caravans would soon be passing through Tapachula, she decided, “We’re going to join with the caravan because if we don’t, they’re going to kill the girls.”

They hid in a park until they could join the group, walking most of the way and occasionally hitching rides until they reached Tijuana after nearly two months where they put their names on a list — along with thousands of other migrants waiting to request asylum at the official port of entry to the U.S. After a trying month in migrant shelters, they decided to cross the border through a hole in the fence and turn themselves in to U.S. officials on the other side — a legitimate way to request asylum under U.S. and international law, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to ban it.